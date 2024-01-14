NUPRC boss seeks collaboration with police to combat oil theft

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, is seeking enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Police toward curbing oil theft in the country.

The CCE said the collaboration would help to arrest the daunting challenge of oil theft in Nigeria’s petroleum sector,

Komolafe emphasised the urgent need for a united front against the escalating challenges posed by the menace when he visited the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force, kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Komolafe, in a statement signed by Mrs Victoria Okefe, Manager, Corporate Communications, said the collaboration was necessary to curb the illicit activities which had plagued the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Painting a horrid picture of the menace and the detrimental effect it has on the countrys economy, the NUPRC boss underscored the importance of joint efforts to safeguarding Nigeria’s commonwealth.

After briefing the Inspector General on the efforts made so far by the Commission, in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant agencies of government, the CCE said arresting the menace required a joint approach and strategic coordination.

He said this informed his decision to seek partnership with the Nigerian Police to leverage its expertise in law enforcement, particularly in apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators.

Responding to the request, the Inspector General acknowledged the severe impact of oil theft on both the financial landscape and the reputation of the country.

Egbetokun agreed on the need for urgent action to deal with the situation for the sake of the growth and stability of the national economy.