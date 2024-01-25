Champion Newspapers Limited
AFCON 2023: I want to return to AC Milan as African champion – Chukwueze

Sports
21
AC Milan star, Samuel Chukwueze says his ambition is to return to the club as an African champion.

Chukwueze is currently on duty with Nigeria at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old featured in all three group stage games as the Super Eagles earned a place in the Round of 16.

Jose Peseiro’s men will face eternal rivals Cameroon in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The winger revealed he is determined to help the Super Eagles claim a fourth title in Cote d’Ivoire.

“I can’t leave Milan to come here and not win a trophy, I really need it. I want to make my country proud and I don’t want to waste my club’s time for nothing. I have to fight for my position and win,” he told reporters.

 

 

