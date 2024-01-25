AFCON 2023: I want to return to AC Milan as African champion – Chukwueze

AC Milan star, Samuel Chukwueze says his ambition is to return to the club as an African champion.

Chukwueze is currently on duty with Nigeria at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old featured in all three group stage games as the Super Eagles earned a place in the Round of 16.

Jose Peseiro’s men will face eternal rivals Cameroon in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The winger revealed he is determined to help the Super Eagles claim a fourth title in Cote d’Ivoire.

“I can’t leave Milan to come here and not win a trophy, I really need it. I want to make my country proud and I don’t want to waste my club’s time for nothing. I have to fight for my position and win,” he told reporters.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng