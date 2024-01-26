Road infrastructure: Tinubu directs release of fund to tackle critical roads across the country

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

To actualize the road infrastructure agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of funds to tackle critical roads in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi disclosed this during his inspection visit to the Keffi- Akwanga- Lafia-Makurdi road reconstruction project via Maraba, New Karu, Asokoro, Ado, Goran road, the Lafia By-pass and the dualization of the Markurdi- Otukpo – 9th Mile Enugu road projects yesterday said the president was determined to rejig the road infrastructure which, he said was a key catalyst for the actualization of the needed economic growth and development of the nation.

He thanked the President for approving the release of funds for the commencement of work on the critical highways across the six geo-political zones, including the Abuja- Kaduna- Zaria – Kano highway, the Lagos- Ibadan expressway, and the two by-pass roads at the 2nd Niger Bridge.

”So let me use this opportunity to also thank Mr. President. Just about three days ago, he approved that work should immediately commence in many sections; in Abuja,- Kaduna,-and Zaria- Kano road. It’s a very good and cheering news for me. We were having some problems with funding. But Mr. President has solved that problem and directed the immediate release of funds so that the projects will continue.

“The same thing applies to the Lagos Ibadan and the 2nd Niger Bridge two bypasses. Mr. President has directed the immediate release of money for the projects. As you see me, I am rejoicing like a newborn baby.”

Speaking during the inspection visit to the Markurdi axis of the road, the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia called for support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the President’s national development plan as purposeful and

progressive and with the propensity of promoting sustainable and stable national development.

The governor praised the new spirit of dedication and quality service delivery in the Federal Ministry of Works and expressed hope that Nigeria would experience a new dawn in road infrastructure development under the Renewed Hope administration.

”We are quite pleased that you are beginning the second phase of Abuja- Keffi – Lafia 9th Mile Enugu road. I’m very excited to hear that you have already incorporated the prayers we presented to you”

“We thank Mr. President for his thoughtfulness and good heart for the common masses.

“He’s someone who doesn’t like to see people suffer. He spends sleepless nights to ensure that we get it right at this administration. We remain quite indebted to him.”

The Minister of Works undertook a driving distance of about 446 Km from Abuja to Enugu through the bad spots of the Otukpo- Nsukka- Uboloafor Enugu road, which allowed him to give policy direction to the Engineers and contractors on site on the new initiatives on scoping and construction and on the dimensions of Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

He also identified areas within the major junctions of the road project that require flyovers, especially the axis after Abacha Barracks in Abuja and the Markurdi axis of the road project, where road users experience heavy traffic.