Adron Homes kicks off 2022 Adron Games in pomp and pageantry

Leading Real Estate and Property Development company, Adron Homes and Properties Limited on Thursday, November 10 kicked off the 6thedition of its annual sports games in pomp and pageantry.

Themed ‘The Fit is the best, the games are hosted this year at The Yaba College of Technology, Lagos is running for three days, November 10 to 12, 2022.

In his welcome address before declaring the games open, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the real estate company, Aare (Dr.) Adetola Emmanuel King described the games as an annual fitness and bonding initiative by the company which brings many stakeholders together and promotes fitness among the workers, contractors, homeowners, and the public.

He said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone in the Fitness and Bonding initiative of Adron Homes; ever in sync with the efforts that promote the well-being and progress of our country.

“The 2022 Adron Games is even more pertinent in this period of when there is an increasing global focus on mental health well-being, our Adron Games aimed at the promotion of physical fitness and indeed mental well-being not have come at a better time.

“The importance of Sports is universally upheld. It is the key to building a better future, hence its relevance even within the corporate space cannot be overemphasized. We often take sports and leisure for granted. Yet millions of people around the world do not have access to sports or are actively denied their right to participate. We all admire the athletes and achievements on display during every global sporting event”.

After unveiling the mascot for this edition, the games were declared open with a colorful parade by all the Regions; Gateway, Northern, Oyo, Capital, Living Fountain, Construction, Eko and Head Office with winners in order of arrangement.

The first game of the day was the football match between Ex-Super Eagles Internationals and Adron Contractors which ended in a one-all draw.

During the halftime of the match, a contortionist show entertained the audience followed by a tug of war between Abuja and Head Office which got the audience reeling with excitement as Abuja defeated Head office 2 -0 to emerge a winner.

Next was a women’s football match between Oyo and Eko, a keenly contested match that ended 2 – 3 as Eko took their opponents to the cleaners. There was a halftime tug-of-war show between Ogun and Livingspring with the former winning 2 – 0.

The last game of the day was a men’s football match between Oyo and Eko which ended 4 – 3 in favor of Oyo. At half time Construction and Mainland slugged it out in the tug of war with Mainland trashing Construction 2 – 0.

The games continue today with other interesting sporting events including aerobics and the Executive Director’s race as well as on Saturday when the games end.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline