Trevoh Chalobah has urged Chelsea fans to be patient

Trevoh Chalobah has urged the Chelsea faithful to stick with the players as they get used to Graham Potter’s methods.
 
The Blues enjoyed a promising start under Potter but three defeats in four games in all competitions have left the former Brighton boss feeling the heat.
 
Yet Chalobah, who has been a regular fixture since the 47-year-old tactician succeeded Thomas Tuchel, believes it is only a matter of time before the team’s fortunes improve.
 
Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with high-flying Newcastle, the centre-back, 23, said: “It’s about learning the way to play and it’s going to take time, it’s not going to happen overnight. We’re going to get there.
 
“It’s going to take time, day by day. We’ve got to make progress. It’s a massive game on Saturday to make things right.”
