Adesola reaffirms FCTA commitment to the delivery of effective services to all residents of the FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Olusade Adesola has reaffirmed FCTA commitment to the delivery of effective services to all residents of the FCT, as he appreciated the media for the professionalism in their role so far in keeping them on toes and making them perform more for the residents.

Adesola who gave this assurance when a delegation of the FCTA Press Corps paid him a visit in his office for the presentation of an award of Administrative Excellence, on Monday, called on members of the media to give more support to the FCTA and the Federal Government.

The Permanent Secretary also appreciated the media for the professionalism in their role so far in keeping them on toes and making them perform more for the residents; adding that , the Administration would continue to work in synergy with the media in all its programmes and activities.

Adesola pledged that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu would continue to work hard and be diligent in the provision of basic amenities and services in all sectors, including education, health, environment, economy and transportation, among others.

Presenting the award on behalf of his organisation, Chairman of the Press Corps, Mr. Hudu Yakubu extolled the administrative acumen of the Permanent Secretary.

According to Yakubu, his financial discipline as the chief accounting officer of the FCTA has combined profitably well with that of M.M. Bello to ensure prudent use of human and Financial resources of the Administration.

Yakubu while assuring of continued collaboration from the media, urged the Permanent Secretary not to relent in his open and friendly disposition to the public, especially members of the media.

Also included in the Press Corps delegation were the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, and Special Assistant on Media to FCT Minister of State, Mr. Austin Elemue.