Adeleke accuses Oyetola, aides of diversion of public assets, plot to bankrupt Osun

… Govt denies allegation, says PDP known for falsehood

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his allies of diversion and looting of government assets.

Adeleke warned that any attempt to divert state properties and muddle up Osun finances will be visited with full measure of accountability.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday.

Adeleke also alleged that there is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.

The statement read, ” The attention of the office of the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to unwholesome criminal activities by some government functionaries and appointees under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed towards pilfering of state assets, conversion of public assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licences and incurring of superfulous loans and expenditure.

“We have it on good authority that Osun State assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja and outside the shore of the country are being tampered with for private acquisition. We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer involving serving commissioners and top government officials, hence serious warning to those involved in the illegal deals.

“We promise to follow this matter closely and ensure that Osun assets remain secure and protected for the benefits of the public.”

However, the state government has debunked the allegation saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is known for falsehood and propaganda.

The government stressed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not have a background of pilfering or misappropriating funds, saying that the records are there for all to see and deduce from.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the government demanded that Adeleke show an evidence of the pilfering or looting to the people of Osun, saying Oyetola is of good reputation.

“We have seen the press statement that is in circulation from the camp of Senator Ademola Adeleke, poisoning the public with lies and raising false alarms just to heat up the polity, of the state, as is their practice.

“We did not take any N17billion loan to prosecute the election, just as no government official has embarked on any looting or diversion of any government assets/property as being claimed by the PDP.

“Those who are suddenly realising the enormity of governing a state like Osun should own up to their fears rather than making laughable allegations. Oyetola has creatively managed the assets of the state in the last three-and-a-half years and has picked all the bills of the state without taking loans. Why would he start taking loans at this time?

“Oyetola’s government remains a responsible one that has discharged its duties meritoriously, to the admiration of fellow governors, including those in the opposition. Governor Oyetola already has a reputation; Mr. Adeleke is the one trying to build one for himself. It is a more strategic option to build in silence,” the statement read.

