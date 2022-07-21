Champion Newspapers Limited
Press Conference on Introduction of New Leadership of Ohanaeze Council of Traditional Rulers in Lagos

 Former  President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State,  Dr Femi Ferguson, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. .Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Stake Holder Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Chris Ekwilo  and Chief Uche BabaTata, during a press Conference on Introduction of New Leadership of Ohanaeze Council of Traditional Rulers in Lagos 19/7/2022...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
8
L-r… Deputy Chairman Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu; Hon Smart Unya. Col Reuben Nwako (rtd) .

L-r… Mrs. Nwokoro (Lolo Africa), Chief Uche BabaTata,  Eze Emmanuel Chukwuakaliakamadu , Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Stake Holder Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Chris Ekwilo.

Cross Section of Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos.

Cross Section of members of Ohanaeze ndigbo in Lagos during a press conference on Introduction of New Leadership of Ohanaeze Council of Traditional Rulers in Lagos 19/7/2022…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

