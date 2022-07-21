L-r… Deputy Chairman Ohanaeze Political Forum Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu; Hon Smart Unya. Col Reuben Nwako (rtd) .

L-r… Mrs. Nwokoro (Lolo Africa), Chief Uche BabaTata, Eze Emmanuel Chukwuakaliakamadu , Chief Anselm Udoka (Orobo) President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene; Stake Holder Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Chris Ekwilo.

Cross Section of Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos.

Cross Section of members of Ohanaeze ndigbo in Lagos during a press conference on Introduction of New Leadership of Ohanaeze Council of Traditional Rulers in Lagos 19/7/2022…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society