Actions of betrayals caused me setback, taught me lessons about loyalty”, Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Ebonyi state, Chief Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii has lamented that the actions of betrayals who abused the trust and confidence he reposed in them caused him temporary setback during the 2023 governorship elections

He said that their actions have taught him lessons about loyalty and that he is not deterred by their double standard, rather it has fueled their collective thrive towards their goals.

Odii who made this known while addressing party faithfuls in a one -day strategic stakeholders meeting in his country home, Isu, Onicha Local government area of Ebonyi state said that as part of their forging forward, he has forgiven all from the debts of his heart.

He recalled with nostalgia the beginning with his formal declaration of intention to run election in 2023, the primary elections; the myriads of post primary election litigations, their campaign journeys, the actual elections and indeed, the post-election litigations.

He said, “our collective gratitude also goes to all those who took the ways of Judas and abused the trust and confidence that we reposed in them. No doubt, your actions may have caused us temporary setbacks, but they have only made us stronger, more united, and more dedicated to our cause.

“As you already know, despite the challenges we faced, we emerged more resilient and more determined to make a difference in the lives of our people.

“Your actions have taught us valuable lessons about loyalty, integrity, and the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity. It has united us in our resolve to fight against corruption, injustice, sycophancy, and greed.

“As part of our forging forward, let me particularly say that I forgive you all from the debts of my heart. I am convinced that you are already aware that we are not deterred by your actions, but rather, your double-standard have fueled our collective drive forward towards our goals.

Odii stated that his commitment to consultative, zero bloodshed, and non-violent electioneering and politicking approach was a testament to their outstanding values and principles, adding that no power seeking is worth the blood of any Ebonyi man or woman, old or young.

He added that they ran an issue based campaign, predicated on integrity, inclusivity, and clear-cut strategic plans for the growth, development and well-being of their people and that their campaign and manifesto of unlimited possibilities was rooted in genuine love for the people and an inspired desire to serve their state, to which they all should be proud of.

The governorship candidate said he was deeply concerned about the all-time rising rate of poverty, unemployment and hunger in the state; lack of access to portable water, the non-existence of viable industries in the state, declining standard of education, and the disturbing human development indices of the State, among other critical issues of grave concern.

He urged each of the party faithfuls to remain engaged, steadfast, and involved in their collective resolve to create something new and extraordinary for their people and to be more inspired by their usual genuine love for their people .

Odii thanked all PDP members for their support and dedication, adding that he is proud to have had the opportunity to lead the transformational journey, and that he is excited about the future they can build together.