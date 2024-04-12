Governor Otti’s clearing of accumulated pension and salaries, will motivate Abia Civil Servants Chukwu discloses

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Founder of an Abia State based philanthropic Group, Dr Oluebube A Chukwu has extolled Governor Alex Chioma Otti for fulfilling his campaign promise to clear the backlog of arrears owed pensioners in the State, saying clearing the arrears will motivate Civil Servants to perform better.

Chukwu who made this known was reacting to what Governor Otti revealed to Newsmen at the April edition of the monthly media chat held at Government House Umuahia,” That never again will Abia Pensioners be owed their pensions”,said the Governor has by paying these arrears inherited from his Predecessors and committed to paying them going forward as at when due, was being true to his promise and commitment to changing the narratives of governance in Abia.

The Founder of Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation,while interacting with Newsmen Umuahia,hinted that Governor Otti has always held the belief that a labourer deserves his wages and that by clearing the arrears of pension barely a year after he assumed office is a practical demonstration of his determination to providing more dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

The payment of these arrears Chukwu observed is a welcomed relief to the Pensioners in the State who had not been paid their entitlements some as far back as 2014.

He applauded the Governor Otti for being alive to the plight of the Abia State government workers and the pensioners describing the development as a sign that power has been returned to the people, lauded him for doing what successive governors before him had failed to do.

According to him,” By clearing the backlog of pension arrears and paying workers as at when due and regularly, Governor Otti will not only be motivating civil servants to perform better, but also boosting the economy of the State as the payment of these accumulated pension has greater positive impact on the economy of the State as well as improving the living standards of Abians” he said.