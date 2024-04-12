Police kill wanted cultist who murdered CDC chairman, over 30 others in Rivers Community

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Delta State Police Command, have killed a crime Lord and notorious cultist terrorizing Mgbuosumini Community in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State and it’s environs, Mr. Peter Chukwu popularly known as “Daddy Chukwu”.

Briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, said the 34 year old gangster who has been on the wanted list of the State Police Command for 7 years, was responsible for the murder of the Community Development Committee Chairman, the same Mgboshimini Community, Ndidi Livingstone, earlier this year, 2024.

Disu said the hoodlum and his men dragged the late CDC Chairman from a church where he was worshipping and shot him dead in the presence of his wife and children.

The killing of the CDC Chairman came about 6 years after the kingpin led his gang to attack the community in October 9, 2017 and killed over 21 persons and escaped unchallenged.

The Police Commissioner said the late Chukwu was trailed to his hideout in Delta state where he was killed, after escaping from the Police in a hotel in Igwuruta, Rivers state on March 6, 2024.

CP Disu said “Peter Chukwu, a.k.a Oboni, a native of Omoku in Rivers State, was a notorious gangster whose criminal enterprise was multi-faceted, bordering on cultism, kidnapping, murder, and assassination, among other crimes. He rose to prominence in 2017 when he was made the executioner-general of the Iceland cult group in the Mgbuoshimini community of Rivers State. This role was conferred on him by the ill-famed cultist and kidnap kingpin, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as ‘Don Waney’, to whom he was a fierce loyalist.

“He built a base of operation in Mgbuoshimini, where he recruited an army of young men who carried out his whims to the letter. With a massive following of cultists behind him, he launched a syndicate that served as assassins for hire, armed robbery, and gun running.

“As his acclaim grew, he became a menacing presence in the community and began wreaking havoc indiscriminately. On May 6, 2017, he murdered the secretary of the Rumueme Council of Chiefs, Chief Minikwu Chukwu, and one Jaja Optimist while they were gathering for a routine town meeting. Within the same month, he executed another community leader, Chief Mgbor.

“He continued his onslaught on those he had earmarked for destruction, and on July 30, 2017, Baridule Cletus Dunle was shot dead, while on October 4, 2017, Godspower Aligbo and Dickson Gogo-Jaja had their lives snuffed out by his men.

“On October 9, 2017, at about 3am, he and his gang attacked the abattoir area of the community and murdered 22 people in cold blood, burning some of their victims alive. This act caused the Police to declare him, and eight (8) others wanted. Consequently, he fled the community and went into hiding. He, however, resurfaced in 2023 and began another reign of terror.

“On his return, he arrogated himself the position of chief adjudicator in the community and would frequently force people with disputes to appear before him. On one such occasion on January 2, 2023, he seized two residents of the community, Sunny Amadi and Victor Alabo, who he alleged had stolen phones. They were promptly brought before him, and subjected to torture through binding and severe beatings. He then proceeded to use a razor to chop off their ears.

“Two days after the mutilation of the two men, on January 4, 2023, he invited Grace Asuquo to appear before him because he had received reports that she had stolen a phone. She did not honour his invitation for fear of his irrationality, which offended him. He commanded his boys to arrest her and bring her before him. When she was brought before him, he tortured her for a long time, eventually murdering her. He dumped her lifeless body in front of her father’s compound.”

Speaking further, Disu said, “Officers of this command gathered intelligence and operatives comprising of Rivers State tactical teams, the Intelligence Response Team with the assistance of Delta State Police Command stormed his hideout in Ibusa, Delta State.

“He was found hybernating in the residence of his herbalist where he went for spiritual fortification. He put up a fierce resistance, and in an attempt to escape, he was fatally wounded, and he succumbed to the injury before arriving at the hospital.”

CP Disu stated that tinted Black toyota highlander, AK 47 riffle, Pump Action gun, IED, Camouflage of Police and Army were recovered from the hoodlum.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police, Delta State Commissioner of Police and officers of Rivers State Police Command for their contribution in the killing.

A representative of Mgbuosimini community Livingston Weche thanked the CP Disu and the IGP for the timely intervention.

Nweche appealed to the CP not to relent in taking further steps to eradicate crime and criminality in the community.

Our correspondent reports that many natives of the community besieged the Police headquarters to cheer the Police for the great achievement.