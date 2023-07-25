Academic activities grounded in Osun Poly over suspension of rector

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Osun State Polytechnic, Iree chapter has halted academic activities in the school indefinitely, protesting the suspension of the Institution’s Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

Members of the union and students of the polytechnic were seen in large numbers at the entrance of school on Tuesday morning expressing displeasure over the suspension.

The action left students writing exams stranded as they decried the situation.

Addressing the protesters, the ASUP President, Dr. Fatai Afolabi described the rector’s suspension as an aberration which is against the constitution of the institution.

Dr. Afolabi faulted the state government’s decision to suspend the rector without following due process.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke directed the suspension of Dr. Odetayo, to be replaced by Mr Kehinde Alabi as Acting Rector with immediate effect.

This was made known in a letter dated July 11th signed by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education, Mr. Muritala Jimoh made available to pressmen on Monday.

In the letter, Dr. Odetayo was accused of financial recklessness, corruption, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

“You are hereby suspended as the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, this is sequel to the strong allegations of financial recklessness, corruption, misappropriation of fund, abuse of office among others.

“You are to proceed on suspension immediately, while the investigation into the allegations leveled against you commences soon,” the letter read.

