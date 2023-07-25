Adeleke names 30 Special Advisers for inauguration Wednesday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has announced the appointment of 30 Special Advisers for his administration.
The Special Advisers will be inaugurated alongside Board chairmen and vice chairmen on Wednesday.
This was contained in a release by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.
The statement noted that the governor sought approval and added 5 more names to the 25 Special Advisers initially presented, making it a total of 30.
“The inauguration of the Advisers and Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of boards holds on Wednesday 26th July 2023 by 10AM at the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.
“The newly appointed Special Advisers are as follows:
1. Azeez Badmus
2. Hon Mosudi Yakubu
3. Femi Carena
4. Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade
5. Dr Adekunle Akindele
6. Mr Tunde Balogun
7. Mr Eniola Odeniyi
8. Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji
9. Mr Goddey Olijeh
10. Mr Seyi Babatunde
11. Hon Kamoru Ajisafe
12. Sunday Komolafe
13. Tope Victor Anjorin
14. Princess Oyebuade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi
15. Odelade Sarafat Olanrewaju
16. Hon Moji Omisore
17. Nurudeen Emiloju
18. Hon Ropo Oyewole
19. Hon Emiola Fakeye
20. Hon Yemi Ayodele
21. Bankole Omisore
22. Mrs Halid Sekina Temilade
23. Hashim Abioye Esq
24. Ajetunmobi Akinwale
25. Alhaja Hawa Ahmed
26. Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole
27. Princess Adebimpe Koyi
28. Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran
29. Alhaji Adam Akintunde Akindere
30. Mallam Olawale Rasheed
“Portfolios are to be assigned to the Advisers on Wednesday during the inauguration,” the statement read.
