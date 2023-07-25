Adeleke names 30 Special Advisers for inauguration Wednesday

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has announced the appointment of 30 Special Advisers for his administration.

The Special Advisers will be inaugurated alongside Board chairmen and vice chairmen on Wednesday.

This was contained in a release by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the governor sought approval and added 5 more names to the 25 Special Advisers initially presented, making it a total of 30.

“The inauguration of the Advisers and Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of boards holds on Wednesday 26th July 2023 by 10AM at the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.

“The newly appointed Special Advisers are as follows:

1. Azeez Badmus

2. Hon Mosudi Yakubu

3. Femi Carena

4. Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade

5. Dr Adekunle Akindele

6. Mr Tunde Balogun

7. Mr Eniola Odeniyi

8. Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji

9. Mr Goddey Olijeh

10. Mr Seyi Babatunde

11. Hon Kamoru Ajisafe

12. Sunday Komolafe

13. Tope Victor Anjorin

14. Princess Oyebuade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi

15. Odelade Sarafat Olanrewaju

16. Hon Moji Omisore

17. Nurudeen Emiloju

18. Hon Ropo Oyewole

19. Hon Emiola Fakeye

20. Hon Yemi Ayodele

21. Bankole Omisore

22. Mrs Halid Sekina Temilade

23. Hashim Abioye Esq

24. Ajetunmobi Akinwale

25. Alhaja Hawa Ahmed

26. Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole

27. Princess Adebimpe Koyi

28. Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran

29. Alhaji Adam Akintunde Akindere

30. Mallam Olawale Rasheed

“Portfolios are to be assigned to the Advisers on Wednesday during the inauguration,” the statement read.