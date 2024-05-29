Abuja: Zulum meets EU ambassador, UNHCR rep to Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, met with the European Union and ECOWAS Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Samuela Isopi, and the new representative of UNHCR to Nigeria, Arjun Jain, in Abuja.

Both meetings were held separately behind closed doors after the initial opening where newsmen were allowed.

Zulum’s meeting with the EU focused on collaboration in the health sector, education and social services for the people of Borno State.

Governor Zulum expressed appreciation to the European Union for supporting Borno during over one decade of insurgency that resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, in the meeting with UNHCR, Zulum discussed modalities for the repatriation of Borno indigenes taking refuge in the neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

The meeting also discussed the welfare of IDPs and plans to support them in reducing their dependency on food aid from NGOs and government palliatives.

Governor Zulum’s delegation for the meetings includes the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Secretary to Borno State Government, Hon Bukar Tijjani, Chief Adviser to the Governor on External Affairs, Ambs Adamu Abbas, and the Special Adviser on ICT, Tukur Mshelia.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng