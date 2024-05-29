Tinubu commissions roads in Akwa Ibom State

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commisioned the Ikot-Atabrikang-Akata-Polom-Ikotiwang-Okoroutip Iwuochang road, in Ibeno Akwa Ibom State, constructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu commended the Samuel Ogbuku led- management team of the commission for keying into the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration by providing life changing projects to the people of the oil rich community.

He assured the Commission and people of the community of the readiness and commitment of his government to bring more dividends of democracy to their door steps.

The Senate President was accompanied to the commissioning ceremony by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senators Enyinaya Abaribe, Ekong Sampson, Saliu Mustapha, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Tony Nwoye, Patrick Ndubueze and Osita Ngwu.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi, represented Governor Umo Eno at the event.

