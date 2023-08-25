Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Abia Trade, Commerce, Industry & investment team visits Shippers Council, others

Photo Gallery
Trade, Commerce, Industry & Investment team
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Special Adviser to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Trade, Commerce, Industry & Investment, Chief Nwaka Inem (7th right) and other members of the team during their working visit to the Shipper’s Council on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The team, which was also at Azikiwe by Kent to plead and advise against street trading in line with the upcoming new Aba, further visited Ovom Mechanic Village development, Enyimba Shopping Mall at Etche road, before rounding off at Ariaria modern market development.

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1298 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Kalu House Deputy Speaker Again Wins as Tribunal…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 25,2023

Innocent Onyeka Ubanyionwu weds Jane Oluchukwu Nwatu in…

Segun Bankole of Sovereign Trust Insurance celebrates…

1 of 346