Open your mind i am here to help, Umahi assures contractors

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works Engr David Umahi has assured contractors working with the Ministry of good working relationship with them to achieve the target of the administration.

Umahi gave the assurance during a meeting held in the headquarters of the Ministry with Contractors handling projects in the North West geopolitical zone.

He said ” I will not tamper with your job , i will not tamper with your profit, the stake I want to tamper with is the quality of your job.”

He reiterated the need to embrace the need for congrete roads and wonder why some contractors are not in support of it despite its great advantage over ashfalt in terms of cost and durability.

Umahi added that due to the economic situation occasioned by the strength of the naira to the dollar, it is unwise to continue to resist the use of concrete roads and expressed his determination to oppose such resistance.

The Minister said, “I am ready for a fight with those who are resisting concrete technology in road building because concrete is cheaper than asphalt and more durable”.

Umar also expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to improve the social – economic condition of the people through meninful innovations.

“Mr President has promised Nigerians a positive reform that will Foster development and we need to assist him him to succeed”

The Minister disclosed that under his leadership concerted effort will be made to ensure that contractors executed as quickly as possible and the contractors must work with realistic quotation to avoid wastage of funds.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmuda Maman who was represented by the Director Highways Construction and Rehabilitation Engineer Folorunsho Esan in his address told the stakeholders that the meeting was called to discuss ongoing road projects in the North West. He enjoined them to feel free to express their feelings.