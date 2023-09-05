Abia Government committed to creating an environment for women to pursue their aspirations, Mrs. Otti discloses.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti has stated government commitment to creating an environment where every woman can pursue her aspiration without fear of prejudice.

Mrs Otti who was represented by the commissioner for women Affairs and poverty alleviation, Mrs Ngozi Blessing Felix during the 2023 Ibeku Egwu Asaa women August meeting held at Ibeku women ultra modern event center Ogurube layout Umuahia, said Abia State government under the leadership of Dr Alex Otti gives women welfare top priority

She described Abia women as not just passive members of the community, but active in shaping beliefs and policy of the society, added that they are pillars of the society and channel towards attaining any meaningful development in the society and country as a whole.

Continuing, she said August meeting as annual conference held by the Igbo women, is a massive home coming where Igbo women in the diaspora and cities travel back to their matrimonial villages to meet with their counterpart to deliberate on matters concerning Community development, conflict management, human development and other socio-economic and cultural initiatives.

She further disclosed that the gathering is gradually becoming a movement of sorts for women’s welfare and active participation in governance.

She urged women to always voice out not to die in silence whenever they are violated as well as make positive decisions that will better the lots of their husbands, children, families and the society.