A NEW AKU UKA EMERGES 

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has approved the appointment of the New Aku Uka of Wukari, he is, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, the 25th Aku Uka of Kwararafa Kingdom, following his selection by the four kingmakers and confirmation by the Kunvyi after consulting the oracles of the Jukunland.

The emergence of the 25th Aku Uka followed the transition of the 24th Aku Uka, His Majesty, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi, Kuvyo II, CON on 8th October, 2021.

The new Aku Uka, who will be coronated traditionally on Friday, 28th January, 2022, is the son of the 23rd Aku Uka, Adda Ali Agbumanu V (1975-1976); he is from the Bama Ruling House.

Born on 24th March, 1946, he holds Higher National Diploma (HND) in Forestry in 1986 from the premier Federal College of Forestry, Jos, Plateau State.

He joined the civil service in 1965 and retired in the year 2000 as Chief Forest Superintendent, after 35 years of meritorious service.

After retirement from the civil service, the new Aku Uka engaged in community, religious and social activities, as well as special duty as member of task force on Forest Management in the State.

He has special interest in listening to news (both local and international), humanitarian service and environmental development.

Until his appointment, he was Chairman of Abiu Bauka, Jalingo Branch and that of the Kwararafa Ethnic Nationalities residing in Taraba State.