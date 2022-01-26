INEC embargoes allowance of 630 ad-hoc staff in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has placed embargo on allowances of over 630 ad-hoc staff engaged in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Disclosing this during a press briefing in Awka on Tuesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji said the decision was a result of officers’ failure to return some of the materuals and devices given to them for the exercise.

According to him, the missing materials which were in their hundreds were mostly components of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which include, cables, power packs, scanners, among other accessories.

Orji who expressed displeasure over the act, called on the public, particularly the ad-hoc staff to see the Commission’s property as national asset and to treat them with utmost care and sense of responsibility.

“We haven’t established any time line for the entire return because we’re still giving them grace period. But the management will soon take a decision on them.

“We have carefully documented these accessories and those we issued them to and we’ve been in touch with them; some of who have started returning their items while hoping that others will follow suit”,, the INEC boss added.

While saying that the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state will kick off from January 25, 2022 after its suspension on September 15, 2021, he explained that thr resumption would offer eligible, unregistered voters the opportunity to get registered.

The REC also said registered voters want to transfer and update their registration will use the resumption window to do so, while registered voters would collect their permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) during the period