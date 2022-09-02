A’ Ibom  NAPPMED Secretary, Priest Emmanuel Moses eyes position of state president.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The incumbent secretary of Akwa Ibom state chapter of Nigerian association of patents and proprietary medicine dealers (NAPPMED), Priest Emmanuel John Moses popularly called, ‘South South Man of Honour’ has indicated interest to vie for the position of state president of the association in the forthcoming election scheduled for next year.

Priest Emmanuel Moses who doubles as chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan local government chapter dropped the hint on Wednesday at the prestigious Ibom Hall in an exclusive chat with our reporter during the one day training seminar organized by National drug law enforcement agency in collaboration with NAPPMED for its members across the thirty one local government areas of the state.

The South South Man of Honour’ who didn’t talk much apart from expressing his intentions to throw his hat into the ring for the next coming election as the time was still far off, doesn’t need much introduction as far as NAPPMED is concerned.

He has paid his dues having held several offices which he discharged creditably well with clientele population swelling by the day. Little wonder he is called the ‘Dr’ by his numerous customers who cut across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom state and even beyond.

His dexterity is there for everybody to see even beyond NAPPMED to the ecclesiastical where he also holds sway as a priest called of God. This perhaps explained why members of the association are yearning for him to become their next state President.

Back to the seminar, he appreciated NDLEA for mounting the seminar for his members and passionately appealed to Akwa Ibom state government to emulate NDLEA by sponsoring more seminars for them as doing so will help them to improve on discharge of their functions and save more lives.

Moses also on government to grant interest free loan to patent medicine dealers, considering the role they play in caring for lives of majority of our people.

“If government could grant interest free loans to farmers and traders there is nothing wrong in doing same to the patent medicine dealers because all of us work towards saving lives. If a person gets all the money and food he wants but he is sick the food and money are of no use,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the patent medicine dealers in Akwa Ibom state numbering over hundred thousand plus, the Priest of the Most High reiterated the resolve of NAPPMED to support the conclusion agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel by voting en masse for the Peoples Democratic party gubernatorial hopeful in the forthcoming general elections.

The seminar featured four lectures at the end of which participants admitted that what they have learned from the lectures will help them to improve on their performances.