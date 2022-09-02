NCDMB emerges best MDA in ease of doing business ranking

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has been adjudged as the best among all Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the country in the latest Executive Order (EO1) performance ranking for Ease of Doing Business from January to June 2022.

The report is compiled by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), under the office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NCDMB came tops with 81.48 percent, according to the report, released officially in Abuja.

PEBEC was established in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to address bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to executing business in Nigeria.

The implication of this performance ranking shows that NCDMB has delivered service in a quality, efficient and effective manner in the past six months to its diverse stakeholders.

Over the years, the Board has moved from the 27th position in 2019 to being the most improved MDA in the country and the 3rd position in 2020, and presently the 1st in the country.

Commenting on the report, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that the “trend of the positions the Board has been ranked shows the impressive level of work we have put into delivering quality service over the years. With the right attitude, training, and support, we have achieved the number one spot.”

He challenged staff of the Board that “whom much is given, more is expected. We would not rest on our oars and we will continue to give our utmost best and commitment to delivering quality service to our stakeholders and also explore areas of improvement.”

The Executive Secretary thanked the Directors, General Managers, Head of Departments and staff of the Board, especially the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Akintude Adelana and his team which includes the SERVICOM Team, the front desk staff, PEBEC reform champion and reform agents.

By this emergence as the top agency in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the NCDMB accomplished the target set by the Executive Secretary in June 2021 when he signed the Board’s SERVICOM Service charter.

He stated at the event that NCDMB is passionate about service delivery, and this is evident in the diligent and professional way the staff discharge their statutory responsibilities to the oil and gas industry and execute all Board’s activities.

He asserted that as part of the Board’s efforts to continuously improve service delivery, it trains the staff to improve their skills and competencies.

He hinted: “we want to be the number one government agency in the country, and we are working towards it. To achieve this, we are investing in our people, our service delivery and the turnaround time in everything that we do.”

Wabote mentioned that the Board signed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to ensure promptness and effectiveness in the delivery of its statutory responsibilities. He said: “At some point, we challenged the oil and gas industry that we have a 15-day rule that anything they send to us and they do not get a response within 15 days, they should assume that it has been approved. Nobody has been able to take us to task on it because we meet the SLA that we signed.”