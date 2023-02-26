A Compendium of Classical articles, by award-winning journalist, debuts on Amazon

To the glory of Almighty God and blessing of humanity, an exciting and classical book entitled: “A Compendium of Classical articles,” is now published and selling on Amazon.

The author, Mrs Adeze Ojukwu, is an award-winning journalist, Fellow of the prestigious Fulbright scholarship, Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship and a development advocate.

The 155-page collection was reviewed by Mr Andy Ezeani, a quintessential editor, a Fellow of the prestigious Hubert Humphrey Fellowship, a Fulbright Scholarship and former Head of Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Other highlights include articles by Sports historian and media consultant, ,Mr Emeka Obasi, Mr Ezeani, Mr Chike Ojukwu, a biochemist and environmentalist as well as his sibling, Ifunanya, a nutritionist, anchored the diet page.

Endorsements were from Veteran broadcaster, Mr Soni Irabor, Mr Obasi and Dr Jude Ememe, a distinguished banker-cum-eminent leadership coach.

Two top leaders in Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship(NCGF) Sir Onyenachi Nwaegeruo, an excellent media expert and Mr. Polycarp, UNN-trained pharmacist, hailed the book’s splendid theme, style, diction, colourful pictures, and global relevance.

The Nigerian paper back print, which was printed by NCGF’s missionary arm, Africa Vision Tract House Society is also ready for delivery.

Copies of the captivating book can be ordered through the contacts listed below.

Business Manager:

Gbemi +234 805 853 9157

Sales Manager:

Chike +234 816 834 5261

To order for the Amazon ecopy and Amazon paper editions, kindly send an email to the author. adeze.ojukwu@gmail.com

The offer includes generous discounts for bulk purchases.

The publishing team, is grateful to you for the kind support, counsel and prayers, to accomplish this novel and noble feat.

#What God cannot do does not exist.

@@@@@@@

Notes for editor.

Find attached pictures

Profile of the author, Mrs Adeze Ojukwu

Ojukwu is a 2003/2004 Fellow, of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, called the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, in Rutgers University New Jersey.

She bagged a PGD and MSc in Mass Communication from University of Lagos in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

She graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in English from University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1988.

She was a lecturer, between 2007 to 2009, in the Department of Mass Communication, Fourah College, Freetown, in University of Sierra Leone.

She has over 25 years of media experience and commitment towards development issues in Nigeria and developing countries.

By God’s grace and dint of hard work, she rose to become an accomplished and veteran health and development-centered journalist.

Her niche is in deploying practical advocacy skills and digital multi-media platforms to disseminate news and opinions to positively, influence public policies and projects on health, food security, women, child rights, environment and agriculture.

For establishing a strong profile on these burning issues, she has to her credit a string of outstanding international recognitions and media awards and prizes.

In 2020, she received an award of excellence in Social Transformation Service from the United States(US) Consulate, Lagos in partnership with the US Government Exchanges Alumni Association (USGEAA).

She won the maiden Nestle Nutrition Media Award, successively in 2000, 2001 and 2002. A former editor of Sunday with s, Ojukwu is the publisher of a development based magazine Development Trends and a with the United Nations (UN) Volunteers organization.

She was the Founding Editor of Harvest Africa and a serial newspaper and digital media columnist. Her works have appeared severally in Sun Newspapers, Daily Independent, Champion Newspaper, Nairaland and The Authority Newspapers. She also posts her articles on Twitter, Facebook and several online newspapers.

Her current engagements include writing, editing, publishing, coaching, mentoring, digital productions, volunteering and public relations management.

In Ojukwu’s spare moments, she enjoys hobbies such as gardening, cooking, dancing and preaching the gospel.

She is happily married to Christian Ojukwu, an architect and a minister in the Anglican Communion.

They are blessed with amazing four adult children.