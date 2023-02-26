US embassy hosts Hubert Humphrey Alumni in Abuja

United States(US) Embassy in Abuja hosted members of Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association(HHHFAA) program to a dinner in Abuja

“Hubert H. Humphrey program, is a Fulbright exchange, enhances leadership among international professionals who collaborate to address local and global challenges and foster change for our collective good.”

The program “brings accomplished young and mid-career professionals, with demonstrated leadership potential to the United States for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with US counterparts.”

“Through academic study and professional development with U.S. counterparts, this growing global network shares best practices and builds expertise in fields of critical importance to advance societal and institutional capacity, promote human rights and freedoms, ensure sustainable lands, and develop thriving communities.”

“By providing future leaders and policy makers with experience in U.S. higher education, society, culture, and professional organizations, the program provides a basis for lasting, productive ties between Americans and their professional counterparts overseas.”

Speaking during the occasion, Public Affairs Officer(PAO), Ms Julie McKay acknowledged the significance of cultural exchange programmes to both countries.

The convivial event was organized to boost relations between members of HHHFAA and the embassy.

Pictures show L-R; Mr. Menssen and Grace Lamon, both of the Embassy, Dr. Osita Okonkwo, General Secretary HHHFAA, Hannatu Sadiq, HHH Alumni Co-ordinator, Andy Ezeani, Vice President, Dr. Teresa Nwachukwu, Financial Secretary, Julie McKay, PAO, Lawan Ali, a Mandela Young African Leaders(MYAL) alumnus, Abosede Oyeleye, HHHFAA President and Peter Burba, Deputy PAO.