63rd Independence: Rivers Cleric, Okenna urges Nigerians to pray for nation’s peace

… Says Nigeria has nothing to celebrate at 63 but life

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Nigerians, especially Christians have been urged to intensify prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria as well as God’s intervention for the country.

General Overseer and Founder of Christ the Life Bible International Church, CLBIC, Prophet Ezuo Simeon Okenna gave the charge during a leaders’ summit for pastors and church workers at Omuanwa Community in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on Saturday.

The programme which focused on “Growth and Development’’ was attended by all branch pastors and leaders of the church across the State at the Adoration Ground of the church.

Okenna tasked the members and Christians to rise up and pray for the leaders of the Church, the state and the country, “especially at this challenging moment of our economy.”

The Cleric also called on the nation’s leadership to return to the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers to get things right again, encouraging them to surrender and rededicate their lives to Jesus, adding that grace could only work for one rooted in Jesus Christ.

He said Nigeria at the moment needs God’s mercy and grace to move forward from its present problems, starting from the leaders in the three arms of government, economy, security and every other sectors.

“Nigeria at 63, we are only celebrating life, and that is divine from God. Outside life, there is nothing to celebrate in our 63 independence day anniversary.

“Our leaders must trace back the root and vision of our founding fathers. This wasn’t the vision of our founding fathers. Nigerians are suffering, people can hardly eat, many are dying. A dollar now is above one thousand naira, but it wasn’t so before. Our leaders and politicians have turned Nigeria upside down. Where are we heading to?

“At this moment, Christians must rise to God in prayers because it will only take God’s intervention to help this country.

“Nigeria is a blessed country. God blessed us with so much natural resources, but because we have undermined God and have followed after other gods, that is why things have turned the way it is. Anytime Nigeria turns back to God, Nigeria will bounce back,” he said.