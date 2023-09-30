NIMASA declared best federal MDA in digital transformation

The Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has declared the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as the best Federal Government agency in digital transformation.

The Director General of BPSR, who conveyed the presidential award to NIMASA, also announced that the Director-General of the agency, Bashir Jamoh, has been nominated to receive the GovTech Trailblazers award for providing exemplary leadership.

The BPSR also announced that the awards were as a result of a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated by the Bureau, as well as a detailed analysis of performance of all government MDAs at the national level.

The award presentation is scheduled to take place in the nation’s federal capital in October this year.

The NIMASA Director-General assured of the agency’s commitment to full operational digitalisation.

“This award is a pleasant surprise. We weren’t expecting it. We were just doing our job. This award will spur us to accelerate our quest to fully digitalise all NIMASA operations,” he said.