NIGERIA: Before And Shortly After Independence And Now

-How the women folk has fared

In a few hours, Nigeria will turn 63 years. Ordinarily, there should be celebration in the air. There ought to be preparations to celebrate with great pomp and pageantry but there is quietness everywhere. The mood in the country is that of sadness, disquietude, anger, disappointment, hopelessness, helplessness and discouragement.

Champion Newspaper spoke to some Octogenarians and septuagenarians who witnessed the independent celebrations in 1960 and they had the following to say. Mr. Ogbu, a septuagenarian and retired teacher told Champion, ‘By October first 1960, I was in standard 3(as it was called then) which is higher than the present JSS 3 now. I took part in Independence Match Past on October first in 1960 at Abakaliki Township Stadium with the Nigerian Green-White-Green flag like other pupils and students. We were happy and we had so many hopes and dreams for the country. Life was better then because there was relative peace in the country. There were no kidnapping/abductions of travelers, no killings and attacks at worship centers. Standard of living was relatively high and cost of living low. The standard of education was also high, not now when a university graduate cannot write a simple job application. The hopes of Nigerians at Independence was that we will get better and less dependent on our colonial masters and become manufacturers of goods. The plan was to become producers rather than mere consumers’’.

Mr. Ogbu also explained that before Independence, there was nothing like unemployment because, before one leaves school, a job was already waiting unlike now. ‘’Our debt profile is currently nothing to write home about. Our Government has not met the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians and the situation is almost getting hopeless. In the last 2023 General elections, many Nigerians who had never participated in any electoral process, particularly the youths from ages 18 to 30 decided to take part, with the hope of changing the old and unproductive way of governance but they were disappointed by the electoral body, who messed up the exercise. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Judiciary finally damaged everything. Majority of Nigerians are not having it good, its only the people in governance that are enjoying and they recycle themselves into power by all means. Tribalism, Nepotism , Religious Intolerance and hatred are on the increase with no hope of reversal’’.

Mr Ogbu emphasized that to improve the lot of Nigerians, we must collectively kill corruption in all sectors starting from the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary arms of government. He also indicated that our security and educational sectors must be overhauled. He lamented that we no longer had patriotic leaders like we did at Indepence when there were leaders like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowoand Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. We started getting it wrong when the military imposed a National Anthem that recognized classmates, Corsemates and colleagus in the army, and political loyalists ‘’Arise oh Compatriots ….. instead of the one that places Nigeria first ‘’Nigeria We hail Thee……’’.

Mr. Ezekiel, an Octogenarian echoed Mr. Ogbu’s sentiments but accepted that there were a few improvements now, compared to when Nigeria had her independence. There is a lot of improvement in our telecommunication sector and also this is the age of digital skills and service delivery is faster in a way because, people can get things done in the comfort of their home, without stepping out. The current mobile telephone is a small wonder. However, our country is moving backwards, Our exchange rate is alarming and the oil which God blessed us with has become a ‘curse’. There is so much oil theft and the controversy around fuel subsidy is a smokescreen for more theft. Africa,( and Nigeria is not exempted) has the most evil politicians on planet earth and despite all our huge human and material resources, we are barely crawling, under the huge debt burden our politicians have brought on us because of their greed. There is so much poverty in the land and young people are leaving the country by the droves yet all our politicians think about is how to borrow more money to embezzle. It is indeed a far cry from our expectations on Independence in 1960’’.

The womenfolk on their part indicated that prior to Independence, women were highly marginalized. Mrs Oluremi Solanke, an Octogenarian and retired civil servant said that before independence, women in Nigeria were regarded as just numbers. They had no voice and most of them were not educated. There were very few schools for women and the general idea was for them to be seen and not heard. After Independence, things changed a bit, life became a little better for women and more of them went to school.

She believes strongly that if more women are given power in governance, the lot of women and indeed ,all Nigerians would be better. ‘’There might be a change in the way Nigeria is run’’.

Another woman in her seventies who spoke on grounds of anonymity , painted an unpleasant picture of women’s circumstances before independence and shortly after it., ‘’In a male dominated and largely patriarchal society like Nigeria, life has never been easy for women. However, in well to do families , both sexes had access to education and thus careers. In poorer families, the boy child was usually given preferential treatment in areas of education and skill acquisition. However, in the 1950 and 60s, many families had begun to appreciate the benefits of education for the girl- child especially in the southern part of Nigeria. In the South East many secondary schools were established specially for girls, so the education gap was considerably narrowed, such that before and after independence, the lot of women had improved. Many were professionally qualified and gainfully employed. Still there were a lot of women whose lot were still hampered by tradition, lack of opportunities and ignorance.

She however admitted that the lot of women have improved remarkably in the society since the 70s. ‘’Despite the gender based discrimination against women and natural limitations of childbirth on women, many women are focused and with determination to excel, are holding their own in all strata of the Nigerian Society. Today Women are holding responsible positions as professionals in healthcare, government, judiciary, industries, market places, churches and communities. However the capacity of many women to operate or excel in their lives are still being hampered by cultural and social issues.’’

She conceded however that the average Nigerian woman is better off today than their counterpart in 1960. ‘With the educational, economic and financial strides made in the society and the waning cultural influences which hitherto held women back, every determined and focused woman can attain their purpose and height they wish to. Women are breaking the ceiling in their various spheres of endeavor and hopefully, their feats and dreams will be surpassed by the young women they have inspired’’.

Asked if she thinks there will be improvement if more women get into politics, she enthused, ‘’Of course I advocate that more women should get into politics because women and children issues are better understood and will be better addressed by women. The experience of women who have ventured into politics and challenged the male dominated status quo have not been palatable. The violence, late night meetings and financial demands of cash and carry politics that characterize Nigerian politics have frustrated their efforts and desires to contribute to the progress of the country. In her opinion, the male dominated political class are not yet prepared to admit women into their midst.’’. She continued ‘’Until affirmative actions for women are adopted by the political class and the society, the chances of women being given opportunities to address women and children issues remain very slim’’. She however admitted that there were notable women that have been in government like Late Dora Akunyili, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Stella Oduah, Kema Chikwe and some others who had been outstanding and exemplary in their conduct and work ethics and contributions to the society. They were good representatives of the women folk and beacons of light and hope to all women at home and and they have made their marks internationally too. However, the political and cultural structures restricted the impacts they could have made but the women are marching on in all spheres of the society where their competence and resilience are applauded. Those women mentioned have made an impact especially on young women who hold them as role models and are also making great strides in their chosen fields.

Asked what should be done concerning the thousands of women and children living in IDP camps in a country that is not presumably at war, she said ‘’that is a political question. The government is not sincere in their efforts to return them to their ancestral homes. The work of the aid agencies are being hampered, yet it is the sole responsibility of the government of the affected states in Northern Nigeria, to take care of their women and children in those IDP camps.

Speaking on the evil of women trafficking and child labour, she said they are a function of the poverty and ignorance of parents and victims as well as greed of the perpetrators. The efforts of WOTCLEF and NANTIP to educate and point out the evils of these practices are laudable but have not been sufficient. Until the main causes of these vices like poverty and ignorance are addressed in the society and the greed of perpetrators are adequately punished, the efforts of the organisations will continue to be frustrated.

Mrs Cecelia Enyi , a retired accountant who lives at Enugu also submitted that before the Nigerian independence, women were highly marginalized.’’ Only the priviledged few were allowed to get western education, but after independence, many girls were allowed to get education though some were only allowed to go as far as Standard Six only before being married off. Usually such women were were sent by their husbands to live with an elderly relation who will continue to teach them the dos and donts of marriage. If they are lucky, they will be trained on how to sew. They may stay there for three to four years before the husband will now take them to the altar for Christian wedding’’.

She submitted that the average Nigerian woman is better today than she was in 1960. ‘The lot of women have improved because so many women are graduates today and some even have second and third degrees up to PHD level. On whether she supported the idea of more women going into politics, she said ‘’I will advocate where many women will go into politics to bury the idea that women’s offices are in the kitchen and child bearing plus taking care of children. Today women cook for their families, raise up their children, work in various offices as Ministers, Commissioners, directors of Ministeries, Parastatals. Some have excelled in various professions and are successful doctors, engineers, lawyers, pharmacists, senators and nurses. The first female governor of Anambra State was Dame Virgy Etiaba and people like Oby Ezekwesili, Late Dora Akunyili, Late Uche Offia-Nwali, Ngozi Okonjo –Iweala, to mention just a few are all women of timber and caliber. These women were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and they did well to represent the women folk’’.

On the problem of women and children still living at IDP camps in the Northern Nigeria, Mrs Enyi said that it was a very pitiable and sad situation because those women were being marginalized.’’ Their children don’t go to school and they just stay there waiting for food from the government and philanthropic organizations. Oftentimes, the men at the IDP camps are just there impregnating their wives. It is high time our government starts doing something to help both the women and the children there. The children can be sent to school and even their mothers can be educated as well, afterall, education has no limit as far as age is concerned. To the best of my knowledge, most of the people in governance in Nigeria only care for their families and friends and perhaps few well wishers. This includes the women in governance. I have not heard anything about their philanthropy and they never made any impact on their fellow women. The condition of this nation has put some unscrupulous women into doing unheard of things including selling their children just to make money. Some are sent overseas for prostitution and some send their underage children out for child labour. All these ills are a result of bad governance and poverty which is emasculating people in Nigeria’’.

Mrs Enyi said she was grateful for agencies like WOTCLEF and NANTIP which are doing their best to make sure that women trafficking and child labour are eradicated. ThanK God that many women today know the value of education and are doing their best to train both male and female children.

For Mrs A. Okoli, women were happier and hard working at independence and even though Oppression was visible in some states, the women did not even see it as such. She also believes that women like Margaret Ekpo and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti made impact to improve the lot of women in their time. She concluded that women today can be happier if they work harder, are truthful and will use improved technology to achieve their goals.