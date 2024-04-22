Champion Newspapers Limited
273 police personnel promoted to Inspectors and Rank and file in Imo command 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri
The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command,  Aboki Danjuma, has on  decorated 273  the newly promoted Inspectors and members of the rank and file cadre serving at the Command.
Speaking at the decoration ceremony, the Commissioner of Police congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see their promotion as an opportunity to take responsibility and exhibit a higher level of wisdom in the discharge of their duties.
 C P  Aboki urged the  promoted personnel  to always discharge their duties professionally and adhere strictly to the ethical codes of the Nigeria Police Force.
Speaking on behalf of others, one of them,  Corporal Iwu Kelechi  expressed their  profound gratitude to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police for finding them worthy of the promotion
 He  thanked the Commissioner of Police for his unwavering support, guidance, and remarkable leadership style at the  command
Iwu  Kelechi,  pledged that that he and his colleagues  would continue to redouble their efforts and be responsive to the demands of their new ranks.
The event was witnessed by the management team of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, friends, and well wishes of the newly promoted officers.
