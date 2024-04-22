273 police personnel promoted to Inspectors and Rank and file in Imo command 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, has on decorated 273 the newly promoted Inspectors and members of the rank and file cadre serving at the Command.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, the Commissioner of Police congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see their promotion as an opportunity to take responsibility and exhibit a higher level of wisdom in the discharge of their duties.

C P Aboki urged the promoted personnel to always discharge their duties professionally and adhere strictly to the ethical codes of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on behalf of others, one of them, Corporal Iwu Kelechi expressed their profound gratitude to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police for finding them worthy of the promotion

He thanked the Commissioner of Police for his unwavering support, guidance, and remarkable leadership style at the command

Iwu Kelechi, pledged that that he and his colleagues would continue to redouble their efforts and be responsive to the demands of their new ranks.

The event was witnessed by the management team of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, friends, and well wishes of the newly promoted officers.