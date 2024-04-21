Ezeife’s family may face prosecution over violation of Anambra burial laws —Govt

PAMELA EBOH Awka

There are chances that Anambra State Government may prosecute the family of the late former governor of the state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife,for violation of the state burial law during the funeral of their patriarch.

The indication was given by the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, over the weekend.

He condemned the printing of brochures, banners and other materials used for the burial ceremony, noting that it was against the Anambra State Burial Laws.

Soludo observed that the late Ezeife would not have approved of such.

He said, “I must say this, if the Okwadike that I knew were to be alive, he would not have supported most of what is being done here today. When I got here and saw brochures printed, I said this is wrong, because it is against the Anambra State Burial Laws.

“Some people texted me asking to print some materials for the burial but I told them they don’t have waivers to do such because it is against the burial laws in Anambra state. Printing of any materials for burial in Anambra is meant to be for just one day. That is the law.

“I did not pass the law, the law was passed two years before I became governor of Anambra state.”

Recall that in February 2024, the Anambra State Government reiterated its resolve to enforce the burial law enacted in 2019 to control burial and funeral activities in Anambra State.

The law banned the erection of any kind of billboard, banner or poster of a deceased person(s) in the state.

It only allowed for the mounting of posts for directional purposes, but should not be done seven days before the burial date and should be removed not later than seven days after the burial date.

The bill was passed and signed into law during the tenure of former Governor Willie Obiano in 2019.

The governor who attended the funeral of the late sage specifically condemned the use of brochures and banners for his (Ezeife’s)funeral .

Indicating that the Ezeife family might be prosecuted for violating the state burial law, Soludo said, ”We won’t enforce the law when a poor man dies and then overlook it when a rich man dies, no.”

”Ezeife lived the life he preached. He did not just preach it, he lived it. Ezeife believed in the law, and that was why he held Nigeria responsible for the law.”