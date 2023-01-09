2023: Tinubu/ Shitima Campaign Council doles out N149.8m items to party members, says Party’s achievements will bring victory

PAMELA EBOH ,AWKA

Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, the Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC has donated food items worth over N149 million to members of the party in Anambra state to support the Presidential ambition of it’s candidate Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Alhaji Kasim Shitima .

The items include, 220 bags of rice donated by stakeholders of the party for the Christmas celebration while the Coordinator of the Campaign Council in Anambra state Sen Maggery Okadigbo donated twenty one cows for the twenty one local government areas in the state.

Others are, 3000 cartons of spaghetti which were distributed to the 327 electoral wards in the state as well as 1,200 bags of rice.

The items were shared by the Polling unit executives in the area.

Addressing journalists at the occasion, the Deputy Coordinator of the Campaign Council in Anambra state Sen Emma Anosike explained that the items were donated to support the party’s Presidential candidate and his running mate.

He said, “What we have done so far is to carry our party members along because they are the foot soldiers in this coming election and as a party we found it very instructive and highly essential for us to continue to interface with our party men and women at all times.

“The campaign is not only for the candidates to carry the burden alone because the victory of the candidate is the victory for all the party members.

“In this modern world of politics you don’t expect the candidates to exhaust him or her self because of election but when you contribute your own quota to that success story you gain from the victory “he said.

“There are two major political parties in the country adding that the APC would surely emerge victorious in the election because of the level of achievements recorded by it under the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“When people talk about the APC and the government they lose sight of the gargantuan achievements of the party in the South East

“Most of those abandoned projects of the PDP have been completed by the government of the APC and those projects from road construction to the second Niger bridge as well as the reviving of moribund sea and dry ports in the South East as well as the Akanu Ibiam Airport”

He called on the opponents of the APC to present reasons why the party and it’s candidate will not win the election in view of the projects and juicy appointments given to the people of the South East by the APC government.

