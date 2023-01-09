Jimoh Ibrahim congratulates Ondo APC for hosting Tinubu’s success rally

All Progressives Congress, APC, strong man and Ondo South Senatorial Candidate, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, has expressed his hearty appreciation to all APC faithful and the good people of Ondo State for coming out en masse to identify with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the party’s Presidential Campaign rally held at The MKO Abiola Democracy park on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The Araba of Ikaleland noted that the event was a huge success as it has established in the mind of doubters the love of the people of The Sunshine State for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria with his manifesto that geared towards improving the economy in a way that will better the lot of the masses of Nigeria.

The Cambridge-trained Doctor of Business and distinguished National honors holder of the Federal Republic expressed confidence that Ondo State is for APC and it shall not cede any part of the state to the opposition, stressing that that is the significant and very loud statement that the people made with their huge turnout at the rally on Saturday.

Dr. Ibrahim in a press release to thank the people of Ondo State over the successfully held rally, particularly expressed his gratitude to the people of Ondo South Senatorial District, who he noted, came out in their thousands on Saturday, stressing that he felt so impressed by the passion of the people of his senatorial district for the ruling APC, boasting of an overwhelming victory of the party in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The billionaire business mogul and Founder of The University of Fortune, Igbotako charged the people not to allow despair to creep in and discourage their resolve to vote APC in all the elections between February 25 and March 11, adding that they should not also listen to the dry argument of fifth columnists in the opposition party who do not mean well for the Nigerian project.

Ibrahim stressed that Bola Tinubu is the candidate with the most eloquent party manifesto and he is a builder of human resources, a cerebral political hegemon who is neither tribalistic nor influenced by narrow prism of ethnocentric sentiments.

Concluding the press statement, Dr Ibrahim said, “to all my good people of Ondo South Senatorial district, I once again present myself to you as the APC candidate, who means well for the district and who will go all the way to attract to our Senatorial District all the development strides we are so earnestly yearning for.”

