Government policy heightens distaste for voter cards collection in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE ,Awka

The hope of politicians vying for various elective positions in the 2023 elections to record huge number of votes cast in the election might have hit the rock.

This is as even as some eligible voters have willingly abandoned their voter cards in the various offices of the INEC, destroyed them out of frustration or sold them out to the political parties for a pittance and few cups of rice ahead the election this year.

Sources revealed that some persons had allegedly taken their voter cards to a political party which had induced them to vote for the party in slated secret places in Anambra with two thousand naira and three cups of rice.

The cards, according to sources were said to have been actually deactivated after the secret voting exercise when they took their cards to other secret centers to vote and collect more money and rice.

However, despite INEC effort to make the people register and collect their PVCs, many eligible voters have expressed disappointment in government and unwillingness to collect the voter cards , blaming bad government policy , hardship, high cost of commodities, insecurity, among other things for their action.

Blessing Chukwu, an Awka based business man who expressed disappointment in politicians saw no reason in going to collect the voter cards.

“Why should I go to queue up to collect voter card ,standing in the sun to vote for somebody who doesn’t know I exist? Today what has government done for the people? A liter of gas is sold for N 1000, a liter of kerosene is

N2000 and cost of commodities is so much that it is hard to afford three square meal”, Chukwu said.

