Government policy heightens distaste for voter cards collection in Anambra

By Peter
AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE ,Awka 

 

The hope of politicians vying for various  elective  positions in the  2023 elections to record huge number  of votes cast in the election  might  have  hit the rock.

 

This is as even  as some eligible  voters have willingly  abandoned their voter cards in the various offices of the INEC,  destroyed  them out of frustration or sold  them out to the political parties for a pittance and few cups of rice ahead the election this year.

 

Sources  revealed that  some persons had allegedly  taken their  voter cards to a political party which  had induced  them to vote  for  the  party in slated secret places in Anambra  with  two  thousand naira  and  three  cups  of rice.

 

The cards,  according  to sources were said to have been actually deactivated  after  the secret voting exercise when  they took  their  cards  to other  secret centers  to  vote  and  collect more money and rice.

 

However,  despite INEC effort  to  make the people register  and  collect their  PVCs, many eligible  voters  have  expressed disappointment in government and unwillingness  to collect  the voter cards , blaming bad government  policy , hardship, high cost of commodities, insecurity,  among other things for  their action.

 

Blessing Chukwu, an Awka based business man who  expressed disappointment in politicians saw  no reason in going to  collect  the voter cards.

 

“Why should I go  to  queue  up to  collect  voter card  ,standing in the sun  to  vote  for somebody  who doesn’t know  I exist? Today  what has  government done for  the  people? A liter of gas is sold for N 1000, a liter of kerosene is

N2000 and cost  of commodities is so much that  it is hard to afford three square meal”, Chukwu said.

 

 

