2023 Presidential Elections: Bishop Desmond Osazuwa Prophetic declaration comes to pass

Prophetic declaration of Prophet Desmond Osazuwa a man that God has tremendously used to touch the lives of people in various parts of the world has again come to pass.

This prophecy is pertaining to the ongoing or the just concluded Presidential elections allegedly marred with lots of irregularities. *The man of God said sometime ago in one of his prophecies that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be declared President of Nigeria on Wednesday 1st March 2023* And it was so

He said *I said it in my former prophecy that Tinubu will be declared a President but will not sit on the throne. Yemi Osibanjo will be made to head the interim government until Peter Obi is made the President of Nigeria around September 2023 by the supreme court.*

According to the Prophetic word of Bishop Desmond that *Ahmed Bola Tinubu will be declared winner on 1st Wednesday March 2023 by the INEC Chairman* That was exactly how it happened and the prophecy came to pass.

Bishop Desmond who is a prolific prophet and the world best preacher said in his former prophecy said *The person that will deliver PDP is a corporate man and not even now*. Rabiu Kwankwaso will not win, that is certain, Peter Obi will win and we should pray for a landslide victory and not from the court. They might not give him directly but through court .

Call him a wordsmith, you will rightly hit the nail. Bishop Desmond Osazuwa is one fine preacher whose choices, prophecies and coinage of words are very persuasive and highly inspirational.

