Borno PDP rejects Presidential, Senate, NASS elections’ results

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The People Democratic Party (PDP), in Borno State has rejected the presidential, Senatorial and the House of Representatives elections held in the eight local governments of Borno Central.

The PDP led by the Borno Central Senatorial candidate of the Party, Barrister Mohammed Kumalia, at a a Press Conference held at the NUJ centre, Maiduguri on Tuesday alleged that the elections were characterized by irregularities such as over voting, thuggery, non-use of BVAS for the accreditation and uploading of result, intimidation and indiscriminate alterations of result, as well as vote buying and bribing of INEC officials.

The PDP, therefore, called on the INEC to cancel the presidential, Senate, and House of Representatives election results in the eight Local government areas that made up the Senator district.

“We call on the Borno State Resident Electoral Commissioner and the collation and Returning officers for the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives seats within Borno Central Senatorial District to cancel the elections in all the eight local governments in respect of the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives for Maiduguri, Jere, Dikwa, Mafa and Konduga as well as Bama, Ngala and Kala Balge Federal Constituencies, as the elections have failed to meet the minimum requirements of the election guidelines, the Election Manual as well as the Electoral Act, 2023”, Kumalia said.

He alleged that the elections were characterized by incidences of over voting in several units across the local government.

“The MMC In particular, Lamisla Jabbamari, Bolori I, Bolori II, Gwange I, II, and III, Shehuri South, Shehuri North among others.

“Result sheets from the Units were not uploaded to the INEC server/portal after the elections at the units in accordance with the election guidelines. Alteration of results of units after completion of elections across the 15 wards of the local government; destruction of ballot papers by APC stalwarts BVAS machine was not used in some polling units.

“Elections did not hold in some polling units. Results of elections in some polling units won by PDP were not entered into the collation sheet at the ward level”, the PDP lamented.

