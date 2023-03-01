EFCC Arraigns Zaura for Alleged $1.320m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today March 1, 2023 arraigned Abdulsalam Saleh Abdulkarim before Justice Mohammed Nasir Yunusa of the Federal High Court Kano.

The defendant, popularly known as A.A Zaura, was arraigned on a four count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

One of the charge read “That you, Abdulkarim Saleh Abdulssalam, sometime in August 2014, at Kano within the Kano Judicial Division of the High Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000.00) from Dr. Jamman Al- Azmi when you represented that you have the capacity to partner with him for a joint venture business, which representation you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1[1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.