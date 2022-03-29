2023 Presidency: Don’t Jettison Zoning Ex Senate President, Anyim Warns PDP

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has warned the party not to Jettisoned zoning in 2023 general elections.

He declared that zoning is the cord that holds Nigeria together and formula to win 2023 presidential election.

Addressing the party delegates in Plateau State, the former SGF who said Nigeria is drifting and needs people of sound mind with impeccable integrity to salvage it added that the founding fathers of the PDP embraced zoning to stabilize the country and to promote fairness and equity among the diverse ethnic groups in the country.

He narrated that if there is no zoning, there’s no way places like the South East and North Central can aspire to be president of Nigeria adding that zoning is imperative and has become the cord that binds the country together.

His words: “If the power doesn’t rotate, it may not come to the South East and North Central. Both the South East and North Central have a stake in this matter, zoning or rotation is very imperative, there’s no zone in this country that does not have competent people to rule Nigeria. Both the zone has been marginalised, suppressed and disregarded.

” Every part of this country is important in winning presidential election, President Buhari contested three times he did not win, not until the South supported him. No group or section can do it alone. And for multi-ethnic country like Nigeria, it is the cord the holds the country together, anytime one section or part is not on the table you are asking for trouble.

“If we want to win this election, we should respect zoning, also the only winning formulae that I have known are fairness, equity and justice. Anytime you don’t do this God is not with you, you won’t have your way”

He further stated that the report of the PDP review committee on why the party lost the 2015 presidential election depicted that it lost the election because it did not respect zoning adding that there was a strong feeling then that power should go to the north.

” Even the Constitutional provision then could not help it. Again we are at that point, if we don’t zone or rotate, we would lose this election, the formula to win this election is fairness, equity and justice”

“2023 is a defining moment in the history of this country, every nation is organic, every living things grows, what makes it to grow is the people in it. And that is why we must have set rules, agreed standards and formulae that will bind everyone together so that they can be committed to the nation-building”

Senator Anyim who promised to unite the country and guarantee equity, justice and fairness in running affairs of Nigeria if elected to be president said the country deserves the best.