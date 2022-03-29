FG Urged To Accord Journalists Rightful Position in the Polity of the Nation 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Federal, State Governments and other major stakeholders in the Country have been urged to recognize the role of journalists in the Polity of the Nation, Nigeria and Grant them rightful position

Welcoming members of the Association of Mbaitoli Journalists (AMJ) in his office in Owerri Imo State capital, Monday, a community leader and Mayor of Mbieri Town in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, Chief Dr Onyewuchi Asinobi, made the call pointing out that journalists in every nation play vital role in the economic, social and political development of the Nation

He strongly believed that Journalists in this country have not been given their rightful position in the scheme of things in Nigeria today noting that the role of Journalists is very crucial in every developing and even developed countries

Chief Dr Asinobi who also doubles as the Mayor of his community Obazu Mbieri, in Mbaitoli local Government Area of Imo State, however decried the conduct of some journalists whom he said, ” are just in out there to create mischief through spreading of false information otherwise known as fake news”

He paid tribute to some past senior journalists like Alhaji Lateef Jakonde, Mr Ray Ekpu, Dele Giwa, Tony Mommoh, and their likes whom he noted, practiced journalism profession fearlessly during their own time

These crop of journalists he said impacted positively in Polity of the Nation in their fearless reportage

He therefore used the opportunity to call on today’s journalists to help the country grow particularly now that insecurity is one of the major problems confronting the Nation

” you must shun falsehood, partisanship and fake news publications” Mayor admonished Journalists

He urged them to be and remain upright and of good conduct in carrying out their duties

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association, Mr Chibuzom Joshua had to explained to the Mayor, that the Association after through investigation and screaming, found him worthy of the Association’s award of ” health care service provider of the millennium and a philanthropist”

He said that this award followed the establishment of a high standard medical facility in his community Obazu Mbieri where people from other communities go to seek medical attention

The chairman observed that the medical facility is well equiped and has qualified medical doctors and nurses working there

He said further that the Association recognized the gesture of empowering women of the area during this year’s celebration of the Anglican Church mothers’s Sunday