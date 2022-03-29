SDG donates 100 Hospital Beds, other equipment to Oyo Govt

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), on Monday, donated 100 hospital beds and other equipment to aid healthcare delivery in Oyo State.

While presenting the items received from the SDGs Office in the Presidency, Abuja, to the Oyo State Ministry of Health, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Sustainable Development Goals, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, said that the items were received due to the cordial relationship between the Oyo State SDGs Office and the Office of the OSSAP at the Presidency.

During the presentation held at the Ministry of Health’s premises, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Yusuff explained that the items were meant to cushion the negative effects of COVID-19 and to fulfil the Goal 3 of SDGs in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

He applauded the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration for building his policies and programmes around the 17 Global Goals of SDGs, using his four pillars.

In his response, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo, appreciated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for the donation, stating that the items will be judiciously distributed to the health facilities in need.

He added that the Ministry will continually appreciate any assistance that will bring improvement to both primary health centres and state hospitals.

In his remarks, the Chairman, State Implementation Committee of SDGs and Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musbau Babatunde, explained that the present administration in Oyo State is committed to delivering quality health service to the people, because it “believes that the healthier the people, the wealthier the state.”

Babatunde, who hinted that at least one Primary Healthcare Centre has been has been remodeled in each of the 351 Wards of the 33 Local Governments in the state, maintained that upgrading primary health care delivery would allow citizens of the state to have high standards of living while mortality and morbidity rates would be kept low.

The event had in attendance the chairman, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Gbola Adetunji; permanent secretaries, Executive Secretaries and host of other state functionaries.

For a better society