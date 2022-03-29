2023 Presidency:  A US based Igbo leader, Anakwenze picks PDP form, promises to enthrone true democracy 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nwachukwu Anakwenze has said that if elected, he will enthrone

true democracy and freedom for all Nigerians and Africans.

Dr. Anakwenze also boasted that he is more qualified to run in 2023 election than all the aspirants in PDP including the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, governor Nyesome Wike and others.

Anakwenze who is an US based medical doctor and entrepreneur on Monday received the expression and nomination forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja after fulfilling the requirements promised to end insecurity and hunger in Nigeria if elected president.

He said, “What we want is true democracy and freedom for all Nigerians and Africans. We want to stand for democracy and fair play for all. We promote good religion. We will promote good politics, not religious politics but politics that will lift Nigeria, African people, black woman, to be one of the top countries in the whole world. We want every ethnic group to feel they have a stake in the future of the country. We want leadership based on ability to work hard and fairness, accountability, they should know that they’re working for public trust.

“We envision a Nigeria where every ethnic groups will have a sense of belonging and not marginalized, where the governed have trust in the governance and the governance truly believe they can vote. Our vision is for one united Nigeria, irrespective of where you are from, my presidency will involve everybody from every tribe, every religion, there’ll be no discrimination.

“I will bring up the first 11 of our people and we will need to be one of the top countries in this world. We should be manufacturing tennis and making motors, trains and ships. God have given us more than He has given other people. We have everything, all the resources God gave to us. Our problem is leadership, poor leadership.”

The Presidential aspirant pointed out some of his agenda which include youths empowerment, agricultural revolution, focus on restructuring, regionalization and devolution of powers.

Anakwenze who appears relatively odd among other Presidential Aspirants in the party said if elected president he will steer the country towards rapid industrial revolution. He also promised sustainable energy development through public private partnership PPP which according to him will guarantee constant power supply in the country.

Anakwenze is the 8th Presidential aspirants that have so far purchased the PDP expression and nomination forms including a female Presidential aspirant.