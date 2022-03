By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Adisa Ademola Bello has promised to reposition the council for better performance.

Engr Bello dropped the hint when he resumed office in Abuja as the new boss of the council.

His appointment was made at the council’s 172nd Ordinary Council Meeting held in Abuja.

Engr. Prof Adisa Ademola Bello, takes over from Engr.Prof Joseph O. Odigure who served as Registrar of COREN from March2019- March 2022.

Until his appointment as the Registrar of COREN, Adisa Ademola Bello, was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

In a statement by the Head of Public Relation of the council, Haruna Ojonugwa, Engr. Prof Adisa Ademola Bello, attended the St.Mathew’s Anglican Secondary School, Kurra Falls and the Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, all in Plateau State.

He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the AbubakarTafawa Balewa University, Bauchi in 1989. He also obtained a Master of Engineering in Solid Mechanics and Doctor of Philosophy in mechanical Engineering from the same Institution.

He is a registered Mechanical Engineer and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (FAEng), The Nigerian Society of Engineers(FNSE), The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE),The Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute(AutoEI), The SolarEnergy Society of Nigeria (SESN), and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

He is also a member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) (Chartered), The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). He is listed in the International Who’s Who Historical Society (2011 – 2012)as a Professional Educator and the International Registry Who’s Who of Executives and Professionals (2012 – 2013) as a Professor.

He is are cipient of some awards: a notable one is the overall second prize at the @rst National Competition on Design of process Equipment and Plants organized by the RMRDC, Abuja, Nigeria. His working career started at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University(ATBU), Bauchi, as a Graduate Assistant in 1991 and rose through the ranks to the present rank of Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the

same University in 2010. He teaches subjects in the area of mechanics and energy studies. He has served and is still serving the academic community as an external examiner/assessor in many universities and many professional/academic journals. He served in ATBU as Director of centre for Energy Research, Coordinator of Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Head of Mechanical/Production Engineering Department and Director, Centre for Industrial Studies. He has supervised to completion over seventy B.Eng. theses, eight PGD these, nineteen M. Eng. theses and eight PhD dissertations. He has over seventy @ve peer reviewed journals and conference papers, eight technical reports and 15 public lectures delivered. He has been sponsoring two prizes in the Department of Mechanical Engineering since the 2012/2013 session at every convocation ceremony. He served on the Governing Council of ATBU, the Council of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and the Council of COREN. While on the COREN Council, he served as the Chairman of Education and Training Committee and Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Main Organising Committee in the 25th, 26th and 27th COREN Engineering Assemblies. He served as the 11th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers and has been serving on its Council since 2009. He is currently representing COREN on the Africa, Asia and the Paci@c (AAP) Accord Engineering Council. Engr. Prof Adisa Ademola Bello, has been involved in many engineering trainings and community services; including being the lead judge at the Royal Academy of Engineering – Nigerian institution of Mechanical Engineers FAFME Design and Creativity Competition (2020). He has worked with the Bauchi State Government on the Yankari Resort and Safari Redevelopment. Nationally, he worked with the Centre for Space Technology Development (CSTD), on the SPIRE PROJECT and Energy Commission of Nigeria (under the Renewable Energy Master Plan, National Energy Master Plan and the National Energy Policy). He is currently serving on the Energy Thematic group of The Research and Development Standing Committee of TETFUND and Technical Board of Hydraulic Equipment development institute (HEDI) Kano, under The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).Engr. Prof Adisa Ademola Bello, FNSE, FAEng. is an administrator ofrepute, he is happily married and blessed with children. He enjoys travelling, reading, playing football and badminton