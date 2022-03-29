African Alliance takes insurance awareness to grassroots

African Alliance Insurance Plc, in partnership with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) recently took the gospel of insurance to the grassroots through an Insurance Awareness Walk in Abuja.

The Walk which was led by Barrister Rotimi Edu, the President of the Council of NCRIB, the NCRIB Abuja Area Committee Chairman, Alhaji Abass Owolabi and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of African Alliance Insurance PLC, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, saw the combined team of African Alliance and NCRIB staffers sensitize the popular motor owners and park staff at Jabi about the benefits of insurance.

At the event, the President of the NCRIB, Barrister Rotimi Edu, urged the Park to look beyond today and safeguard the future of their loved ones in the case of eventualities. In her speech, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, MD/CEO African Alliance Insurance PLC, pointed out that unlike the general perception, insurance is not for the rich nor wealthy.

“All those small small change you spend daily can help you build a financially free tomorrow. You all know about Esusu, for example; at African Alliance Insurance PLC, we have a plan so named that not only helps you make your contributions periodically but offers a life cover in case anything happens,” she added.

Responding, the Park leadership represented by Comrade Taiwo Oshobu, the Jabi Branch Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) thanked the AAI/NCRIB contingent for the eye opening session and charged the Union members to heed the pieces of advice and take up insurance plans as a contingency for life.

Later in the evening, the African Alliance team hosted the Members Evening of the Abuja Area Committee of the NCRIB. There, the company’s giant strides in terms of claims payment, digital expansion as well as overall capacity building were brought to fore.

As at the 20th of March, the firm’s MD/CEO, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, in her speech, revealed that a total of N1.96 billion had been paid in claims.

“Recall that we had paid N1.42 billion in first two months of the year, this means we have paid an estimated N540 million more in just 20 days in the month of March.

The breakdown is as follows: we paid N373.59 million in Group Life claims; N291.07 million in Individual Life claims; N200.27 million in Takaful claims; Esusu N11.25 million while Annuity was N1.08bn,” she concluded.

African Alliance Insurance Plc was incorporated in 1960 to provide life insurance services to all classes of Nigerians. In its 62 years, the firm has delivered on the mandate by helping business and individuals succeed across all strata of the society.