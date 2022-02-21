2023: Lagos 17th Executive,Legislative Parley takes ethnic nationalities’ colouration for Tinubu’s aspiration

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Even though the annual Executive/Legislative Parley in Lagos State was designed to foster unity between the two arms of Government, the 17th edition of the conference wore a different colouration that suggested the preparation for the actualization of presidential ambition of the national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Unlike the previous editions, participants at the year 2022 parley on the 18th February, 2022 took cognisance of the 2023 elections into consideration as groupings were done to reflect Nigerian ethnic nationalities. All geared to represent the various ethnic groups in the country.

Donned in regalias of Yoruba, Kanuri, Tiv, Igbo, Hausa, Ijaw, Fulani, Benin and Ibibio, participants at the event showcased made groupings according to their attires. With not only a strong conviction that Lagos serves as home to every Nigerian but also the state is aiming to occupy the number one seat in the country.

All members of the National Assembly from Lagos, State House of Assembly, the Executive Council, Governor Advisory Council (GAC) and members of the State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) executive attended the three-day event held at Marriott Hotels in Ikeja, with the theme: “Mobilizing Citizens as a Social Capital Towards 2023 General Elections.”

Speaking at the event, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels to work assiduously to actualise the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said that Tinubu had unselfishly given himself to the people of Lagos, during his tenure as the governor and to Nigeria as a whole, and recorded many achievements.

”This, indeed, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.

”So, because of our Apex leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is time for us to take Lagos to Nigeria agenda. It is time for us to work assiduously and ensure that all of these successes in Lagos can be reflected in Nigeria as a whole.

”That is why I am calling on all of us to ensure that we do everything we can do politically and otherwise, to ensure that we can help to activate and actualise the next president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

”Let us rally behind our great party, the All Progressives Congress, let us rally behind the great man, that indeed, we believe can help us take our country to the next level,” he said.

The governor commended the lawmakers for efforts made at attaining the remarkable strides his administration achieved in the last two and half years.

He said that from the outset, his government did not delude itself into thinking it had the monopoly of knowledge, with regards to finding the right solutions to the myriad challenges confronting the state.

”This explains why we have consistently thrown our doors open to diverse opinions and views from various sources, and, this forum is an integral part of our steady effort towards rubbing minds with all critical stakeholders, with a view to achieving the Greater Lagos of our collective desire,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila said that the legislatives were the grassroots and the life of the party and the party, the life of the legislatives, without which they would not be elected.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by leader of Lagos State Caucus in the House, Mr Dolapo Badru, said the legislature intervened and partnered the executive to enhance activities and mobilise the people to ensure that APC succeed.

”We are lawmakers, but we tar roads, we build hospitals, we build schools, we equip classrooms, do empowerment, just to help the government no competition whatsoever, and it shouldn’t be seen as such,” he said.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, urged Nigeria to avoid what he described as “fire brigade approach” to the 2023 elections.

Obasa said that legislatives would continue to collaborate with the executives to ensure the delivery of the dividends of democracy.

“The fact that Nigeria is planning another election after twenty three years of democratic transition is a sign that democratic principles have been widely accepted in spite of the myriad of problems confronting the process.

“As the nation shows growing commitment to its stability, the time is ripe for civil society to prepare itself and the citizenry to demand power sharing in a truly participatory democracy,

“As is evident enough, the negligence of the importance of voter education has been responsible for violence, a bulk of void votes, and apathy during past elections. It is unfortunate that Nigeria operates fire brigade approach in some of our undertakings, especially as regards to voter education.

“As it were, political education is a prerequisite for enhanced political skills, knowledge and participation in democracy.

“Electoral violence and other factors such as cultural practices, family background, institutional and low level of political knowledge, no doubt, militate against political participation.

“The citizens for want of security, consequent upon electoral violence, develop aparthy toward political participation. Therefore, to maximize the benefits of political education programmes and ensure sustainable democracy in Nigeria, the government and other political education agencies should develop a pragmatic political education framework,” Obasa said.

He, however, advised that the responsibility of educating potential voters should not be left to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alone.

“Political parties, civil societies, religious and traditional institutions, as well as the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should also collaborate with the electoral body in this regard.

“The government should be willing to fund such organisations in the voter education campaign, from the grassroots level upwards. When this is prioritised, the process of complaints where one’s name is omitted, the dangers of violence and rigging, how to protect votes and how to make votes count generally will be avoided,” he said.

Also speaking , the senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District , Senator Olamilekun Solomon Adeola, said, ‘’This year’s theme is apt, in the sense that election is fast approaching and also, Lagos State, we are looking for number one seat in the country, this theme cannot come at a better time than this.

‘’By the time the resource persons who want to do justice to this theme finished we would have been to evaluate ourselves, where we are, where we should be and where we are going to. I want to thank those who put this together.

‘’The nation is about to witness another change in government, Lagos cannot be left behind, Lagos must take a front seat and this is what we have gathered to do here, knowing full well that we are aspiring to be the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

‘’Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fit to lead the country, if its capacity, he has the capacity to be president and if is ready, he is ready and assure we will not have any course to regrets if he eventually becomes the president.’’

On his part, a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon Gbolahan Yishawu said, “The purpose of the parley is not just bonding between legislature and executive alone. it is more about sharing ideas on how to better the lots of the people. Most of the policies and direction in Lagos today are being propelled from this kind of interaction. So it (parley) is very important to governance and I’m happy it has been sustained. I give kudos to the people who started it and the people that have sustained it.”

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Yishawu stated, “For me and I know a lot of people believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate to beat come 2023. This is somebody that has distinguished himself, his records and pedigree speak for him.

“But in politics you don’t just sit back and say I know who I am. This is a leader that is able to see the unseen and foresee the unknown. So we need that kind of qualities to be able to take us from where we are today and take us to where we ought to be.”