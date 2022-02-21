Hon Ikoro emerged New Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi Assembly,  as Speaker declared embattled deputy seat vacant…

From. Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

……I remain the substantive Deputy Speaker.Hon Odefa

The Ebonyi State House.of Assembly on Monday elected Hon Kingsley Ikoro representing Afikpo North West Constituency as the New deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

Hon Kingsley Ikoro was the former deputy Leader of the House before his elevation.

This followed the purported resignation of the former deputy Speaker Hon Odefa Obasi Odefa, in a letter announced by the Speaker Chief Francis Nwifuru during the plenary held at the Assembly Complex Nkaliki Abakaliki.

However Hon Odefa reaffirmed his position as the deputy Speaker of the Assembly, stating “I am the deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly “

Moving the Motion for the nomination and election of a New deputy Speaker, the member representing Ohaozara West Constituency Hon Onu Nwonye, said that sequel to the resignation ,nature abhors vacumn.

“I make nomination of Hon Kingsley Ikoro, to be elected as the New deputy Speaker of the Assembly”

The motion was seconded by Hon Anthony Nwegede, representing Izzi East Constituency.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chief Francis Nwifuru, put the motion to vote and It was adopted.

The Speaker opined,”the Seat of the member representing Onicha East Constituency is hereby declared wanted”

The Clerk of the House Mrs Patricia Anasi, administered the oath of office on the New deputy Speaker Hon Ikoro Kingsley.

Reacting to his resignation.the embattled deputy Speaker Hon Odefa Obasi, denied ever writing letter of resignation to the House.

According to him, “I have never resigned my membership of the State House of Asembly’;this is a monkey child play”

“I have written to the Police, the Directorate of Security Services, to protect me from unwarranted arrest and molestation from the hands of the government.

In an interview, the New deputy Speaker Hon Kingsley Ikoro. said that politics is about the people because the mandate you are holding is the mandate of the people.

According to him, “you are just trustee of the people because you are serving the people.

It would be recalled that the embattled deputy Speaker Hon Odefa ,had last weekend addressed a Press Conference where he reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Hon Odefa had during the briefing restated his resolve to remain a bonafide member of the PDP.