Star to watch :Tuwchy a sensational kid

From a popular high school kid to being one of the prominent figure as regards to Trap music in Enugu state,Nigerian.

Nnamani Tochukwu Henry popularly know as Tuwchy started his musical career with the influence of milli hillz back in high school where he was pushed to the studio for sections because of his outstanding talent, he picked up and abandoned his parent’s wish of him becoming a lawyer to actually follow his real dream and talent.

Tuwchy was born into an Igbo family on the 16 may 2000, he is currently a big influence to upcoming figures who trail the line of trap music within and outside the eastern region, taking credit of full production, songwriting and vocal procession of all his songs, his dynamic features has far earned him popular recognition and respect in the eastern region of Nigeria.

Since 2016 till date Tuwchy has been responsible in one way or the other in the production of over 200 songs, his personal discography contains 3 extended playlist which includes African trap life 2017, Straight out of my inside 2020 and Rough sketch 2022 with over 100000 streams across all streaming platforms. And 8 singles, 24 features and has headlined 5 global music concerts in Enugu, Nigeria. His style of music is genuinely original and is regarded as trap or soul trap.

Tuwchy is currently a top class act to present to the bigger society, from his fashion coordination to his lyrical prowess, in search for the light around us let’s not search anymore for we dwell with the star we can touch.