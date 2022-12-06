Champion Newspapers Limited
2023 Labour Party candidate slumps, dies

By Peter
The Labour Party House Of Assembly Candidate for Okigwe, Imo State, Mr Irouno Chukwunonye dead.

Iruono slumped on Monday evening and was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The late politician who is also a member of the Obi-Yusuf Datti presidential campaign council was billed to anchor Peter Obi’s presidential rally in Owerri today, Tuesday.

He was the Senior Special Assistant to the Imo Governor on Entertainment. He was also the pioneer Chairman of the Imo State Entertainment and Carnival Commission.

Details later…

 

