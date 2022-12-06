IPOB Spokesperson debunks 5-day sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed any threat or suggestion asking Ndigbo not to venture out of their houses any day during the month.

IPOB on Tuesday, specifically stated that its “leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.”

This is in reaction to a certain viral audio message warning people in “Biafra Land” (presumably the Igbo from stepping out of their houses on the stated days or risk death. The audio did not identify the speaker or his location.

In repudiation, therefore, IPOB said that “everyone has his or her rights to go and collect his or her PVC from their pooling and registration centre without molestation.”

It added that “IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people”. IPOB which made the declaration through its Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stressed that the 5-day sit-at-home proclamation is an agenda “to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people.”

According to the statement: “Every Biafran and resident in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.

“IPOB, which is concerned about our people, cannot issue such brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year. The conception of consecutive 5-day sit at home by a Nigerian Agent and his sponsors is to show the level of wickedness and hatred they have against our people. Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra’s freedom. How wicked!

“Again, everyone has his or her right to go and collect his or her PVC from their pooling and registration centre without molestations. IPOB never boycotts elections and has nothing to do with Nigeria’s shambolic elections.

“Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-at-home. Moreso, ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers will be out on these dates to protect our people and the markets.

“Biafran youths should also be ready to confront anybody who comes to force them to close their businesses on these days.

“The idiots who are issuing this brazen sit-at-home order should know that IPOB leadership has never authorized anyone to issue an order of such magnitude in Biafraland, therefore, it will not work out for them.

“Our people should go to their businesses without fear. IPOB has put the (sic) Agendists and their foot soldiers in Biafra land on the check. Biafra restoration is moving well and we must exit this cage called Nigeria by the grace of Elohim.”

