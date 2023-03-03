2023 IWD: Minister, others urge women to embrace Digital Technology for inclusive innovations

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU- Abuja.

At the commemorative press briefing to usher in the activities of the 2023 edition of International Women’s Day (IWD, 2023) today, held at the premises of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG supported by other speakers have clearly urged that bringing women and marginalized groups into technology will result in more creative solutions.

They also submitted that this will have greater potential for special innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality.

The theme of the 2023 IWD: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, Tallen revealed aligned with the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67)’s priority theme. She added that the 2023 IWD theme highlights the need for inclusive and transformative technology and digital education among women and girls.

Tallen disclosed that when women and girls are shut out of technological innovation, it will come with massive cost.

Using UN Women 2022 Women’s Snap Reports as a basis, Tallen said women’s exclusion from digital world has reduced $1 trillion from gross domestic product of low and middle income countries in the last decade; saying, this is expected to grow to $1.5 trillion dollars by 2025 if no action is taken in this direction.

Tallen therefore, called for gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education that can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

The Minister expressed unhappiness that despite many achievements, women and girls also remain under-represented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields which she saw as male-dominated. With only 35 per cent and just 3 per cent women and girls studying information and communication technology, requires a paradigm shift in educational reforms and a long-term commitment to remove barriers.

In his short speech, Permanent Secretary, Alhaji. Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi stressed that technology holds endless possibilities. “It has the power to expand opportunities and minds.”

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that “In our increasingly technological world, digital access, literacy and skills are imperative for everything from livelihoods to education, to participation in civic life.”

According to him, technology is increasingly being misused and weaponized, with women and girls disproportionately targeted.

At the occasion, the UN Women Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS – Ms. Beatrice Eyong said demographics of Women and girls in digital inclusion is encouraging.

She said a lot can be achieved when women and girls are ICT-literate as it will fast track gender equity and equality. She mentioned that National Centre for Women Development (NCWDC) has already keyed into this, with its women empowerment training conducted online.

Goodwill messages came from Mathias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, UNFPA Rep in Nigeria, Ulla Mueller represented by Erica Goldson, as well as the DG of NITDA represented by Iklima Musa.

The event also drew participants from Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police, Civil Defence Corps, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) among others.

The highpoint of the event was the announcement of ICT Training for 1500 Women and a demonstration of “Smart Bra” by “Women In ICT in Nigeria”. The innovative Bra could detect breast cancer if at early stage.