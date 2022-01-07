2023: GMM Canvases support for James Iniama as best among governorship aspirants.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A socio- political group, PDP Grassroot Mass Mobilizers with membership strength of over eight million spread across thirty one local government areas of Akwa Ibom state has thrown its weight behind Surv. James Iniama as the only aspirant to beat in the forth coming PDP primary election.

According to an inside source, the decision by the group to pitch its tent with Sur. James Iniama, among other aspirants is predicated on the ground that he is not only the most trustworthy, but certainly the most experienced in the line up.

“Having been in partisan politics longer than all the aspirants put together, Sur. Iniama deserves the respect of others as a patriarch, with the cerebral capacity to rule a fast growing state like Akwa Ibom.

“Even though ordinarily you can’t sacrifice knowledge for experience, but in politics experience is the best teacher,” the group believes.

The belief must have been the motivating factor that energized the state and chapter executive of the group to troup out enmass to Victor Attah International airport on Thursday to give him a befitting welcome on arrival from Abuja.

Following this surprised airport reception, Surv. Iniama, unknown to him, was trailed by the group to his Ewet housing Estate residence.

Moved by the preponderance of sincerity displayed by his guests, Iniama who had to put off his previous appointments, challenged them to take the message that he is the best aspirant to their respective local government areas, wards and units.

“Since it is apparent that President Buhari will not sign electoral Act into Law, it therefore means that we are going for delegates primary to choose the PDP candidate.

“What you have to do is to return to your households, units, wards and local government chapters to capture them and bring back good reports.

“If you do this there is no way that I will not emerge the PDP candidate in next year’s governorship election and when that happens I will compensate all of you,” he assured.

The aspirant told them not jitter by news of some aspirants giving their supporters car gifts and other entizements to buy their conscience, saying apart from those gifts becoming a liability, when such politicians buy their way to the office they will not remember their supporters again