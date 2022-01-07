What Professor Obiozor Is Doing For Nnamdi Kanu

ONWUASOANYA FCC JONES

The emergence of Professor George Obiozor as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide at this time, may be the clearest evidence yet, that God, ChukwuOkikeAbiama is not yet done with loving and protecting Ala Igbo. Just like God loves Israel, He most certainly loves Ala Igbo and he anoints the right persons to pilot the affairs of Igbo land at the right time. Like the Psalmist observed; “He chooses our inheritance for us, the glory of Jacob whom He loves.” God understood the delicacy of the situation Ndigbo are in at the moment and anointed one of the best diplomats to have come from Africa to pilot the affairs of Ndigbo at this time.

An alumnus of some of the most prestigious institutions in the world, including, the Institute of African Studies, the Albert Schweitzer College, University of Puget Sound and the Columbia University, Ambassador Obiozor a renowned historian, scholar, teacher and egghead in international relations, has served in different diplomatic missions across the world. He was Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Ambassador to Israel from 1999 to 2003 and from 2004 to 2008 he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America. He is a widely referenced author and academic, with some of his books read in ivy league universities in the world. Uneasy Friendships: “Nigeria-United States Relations”, “The Politics of Precarious Balancing: An Analysis of Contending Issues in Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Policy”, “Nigeria and the World: Managing the Politics of Diplomatic Ambivalence in a Changing World”, are some of his seminal works in the field of international diplomacy. By his very training and experiences, Professor Obiozor fits perfectly as a bridge, educator and consultant to the Federal Government and the several separatist groups that are agitating through several methods for self-determination, however, the septuagenarian is devoting his entire energy, intellect and contacts to working for Igbo political emancipation. He will not sit back and watch while any Igbo man is unjustly persecuted, talk less of someone like Nnamdi Kanu, whose advocacy and activism have brought to limelight and as well done its best to bring the political injustices meted to the Igbos and Southeast Nigeria, especially, to international attention.

The President-General has also taken his advocacy to Igbo intelligentsia, entrepreneurs and political leaders to ensure that the Afara-Ukwu born Prince is not abandoned or seen to be abandoned by Ndigbo at this trying time. He has always argued that those who have problems with Nnamdi Kanu’s approach must have to keep such disagreements aside until MNK is freed from detention.

I am one of those who was unsparing in my criticism of the IPOB leader’s approach to the struggle, but after listening to Professor Obiozor’s arguments and monitoring his styles, especially, following Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest and controversial repatriation to Nigeria, I had to soften my hard criticisms of the IPOB and it’s leader, in order to give a chance to Professor Obiozor’s diplomatic interventions. It should be the genuine desire of any true Igbo that, while we are passionately pushing for what is due to the Igbo nation, we do not destroy the little development we have managed to galvanize for ourselves in the Southeast.

Behind the scenes, he has done a lot more to ensure that our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not only set free as quickly as possible, but also given the best and most humane treatment possible within the period he is held in detention. He is reaching out to all those that matter to ensure that the man he likes to address as; “Our son “, is not maltreated or unjustly persecuted by the Federal Government.

It is wrong to assume that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels unconcerned about the plight of Nnamdi Kanu. The truth is that there is not a single organization, group of individuals or advocates whose interventions have come anywhere close to making the impact which Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide under the leadership of Professor Obiozor has made and continues to make to facilitate the freedom and acquittal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Already, a crack team of lawyers, strategists and eminent Igbo leaders has been empanelled by the National Executive Council of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide to monitor the court proceedings and make needed recommendations on the areas that the apex organization may need to wield in. Working in line with the Ohanaeze agenda, governors of Southeast States are also exploring different political channels to resolving the Nnamdi Kanu impasse. Already, the Abia State governor has been keeping in constant touch with the family of the detained IPOB leader, towards assisting then with the needed logistics and technical support that may be required in the course of defending the innocence of their son. The Abia State government has since confirmed that they are in touch with the Kanu royal family and are following the case closely as it unravels.

It is my informed expectation that, if our IPOB brothers would align with the strategies put in place by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, it will be to the benefit of all Igbos, as we have a chance of actualizing our objectives, which is Igbo political emancipation and economic freedom, while saving ourselves of the unnecessary bloodshed and destru