Plateau: STF Intercepts Illicit Drugs Worth Over N6.5 Million

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Special Task Force (STF), Operation SAFE HAVEN, in charge for maintenance of peace on the Plateau, Southern Kaduna and parts of Bauchi State has unraveled drug syndicate and recovered 315 blocks of substances suspected to be cannabis estimated to worth about N6.5 million.

The troops also recovered 1,610 Pregabalin capsule IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC) Capsules suspected to be illicit drugs without NAFDAC registration number.

The substances and Pregabalin capsule were neatly concealed in a Toyota Avensis Saloon car with registration number AAA 348 BT and Ford Edge Bus with registration number ABC 318 LU respectively.

The Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa made this disclosure in a press statement in Jos on Thursday.

According to Takwa, “the driver of the Toyota Avensis refused to stop for a search at the Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) checkpoint along Akwanga – Gwantu Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“In pursuit, troops shot at the vehicle. One of the suspects lost his life as a result of gunshot wounds, while the other occupants escaped into the bush. The deceased was later identified as Danjuma Salisu.

“Items recovered from the car include 314 parcels of substances suspected to be cannabis Sativa, 2 fake military and Department of State Services ID cards bearing the deceased name, Motorola Radio, and the sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000:00) only was recovered.

“Along the same route, the Ford Edge Bus driver abandoned his vehicle on sighting troops’ snap checkpoint along Fadan Karshi Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

“Troops conducted a search on the vehicle and discovered a large quantity of Pregabalin capsule IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC) Capsules suspected to be illicit drugs.

“The relatives of the deceased have been identified and his remains have been recovered through the court process for burial. Meanwhile, the suspected substances have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State Command for further investigation.

“Similarly, the Pregabalin Capsules have been handed over to members of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control NAFDAC plateau state for further necessary action”, Major Takwa explained.

While commending the personnel for their vigilance, Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali has reiterated his commitment to clear criminal elements within its Joint Area of Operation.

He urged for continued collaboration with law-abiding citizens to ensure a crime-free society as he enjoins members of the public to support security agencies with credible information on criminal suspected activities.